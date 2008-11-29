Second Install of MetaTrader in second comp but don't have the password
Rosh :
Check mail Section in the client terminal MetaTrader 4 on the first PC.
Check mail Section in the client terminal MetaTrader 4 on the first PC.
That was the first thing I did but guess what, when they updated the Platform they deleted the original mail that contained the password !
Where do you get that mail from? Man, this is getting too complicated and it should not be.
Rosh :
It looks strange and in my terminal I have old mails
Is this guy for real, I just told him that my Mailbox DOES NOT HAVE THE ORIGINAL WELCOME MESSAGE, and he shows me that picture. What is wrong with this people? !
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Where to request the Original Password from the first Install, need it for the second computer.
There is no email sent with the password, why do they do that?