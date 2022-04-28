What is the meaning of the color in P/L cells in Trade window in Metatrader4?
Profit trade is green, Loss trade is red.
Sorry, I mean the S/L and T/P columns ( stoploss and target price columns ). It seems when the current bid or ask is close to the value in S/L and T/P cell, that cell would get red. But what is the threshold to turn it to red?
its allways 10 pips threshold, net.
it turns yellow on exeution. and there is no way to adjust this behavoir.
in history, the red means SL taken (not loss) and green means TP taken.
it turns yellow on exeution. and there is no way to adjust this behavoir.
in history, the red means SL taken (not loss) and green means TP taken.
my boxes stopped turningyellow when im trailing, anybody know how to get this back? it was useful to kjbow wgich were fixed sl which were trailing, but now i have no indication !
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