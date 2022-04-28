What is the meaning of the color in P/L cells in Trade window in Metatrader4?

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Is there anyone knows the meaning of the color of those cells in the P/L column in Trade window in Metatrader4? Why some are red, some are not. Thank you for your help.

- Clearpicks
 
Profit trade is green, Loss trade is red.
 
Sorry, I mean the S/L and T/P columns ( stoploss and target price columns ). It seems when the current bid or ask is close to the value in S/L and T/P cell, that cell would get red. But what is the threshold to turn it to red?
 
its allways 10 pips threshold, net.

it turns yellow on exeution. and there is no way to adjust this behavoir.

in history, the red means SL taken (not loss) and green means TP taken.
 
my boxes stopped turningyellow when im trailing, anybody know how to get this back? it was useful to kjbow wgich were fixed sl which were trailing, but now i have  no indication !
 
robkant87 #: anybody know how to get this back?

The current version still does this; there is nothing to get back to. Problem is your trades. Right-click → Trailing Stop and see.

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