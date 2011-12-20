Automated Trading Championship 2011: Statistical Report #2
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For two months already trading robots are competing in the Automated Trading Championship 2011. We have witnessed breathtaking rises and sudden downfalls, sometimes the leaders were changing one another and sometimes it seemed that the situation was perfectly clear. In our first statistical report we observed the correlation of profitable and loss-making Expert Advisors and some other parameters that can be interesting for the Championship participants and spectators.
In our second report we are going to examine the Championship results concerning 43 trading days (October, 3 through November, 31) from different aspects. We have separately calculated the daily number of deals performed by single and multicurrency Expert Advisors. That allowed to evaluate the shares of each group of trading robots in the total number of the Championship deals performed every day.
In a similar ATC 2010 report we observed trades (not deals), i.e. the deals that fixed some definite financial result from trading operations as a profit or a loss on a trading account. We have also prepared this data to allow you:
The full text is available on the Championship website - Statistical Report #2.
The Sponsors of the Automated Trading Championship 2011 are MIG Bank, Go Markets and Vantage FX. The Media Sponsor of the Championship is Forex-TSD.