Automated Trading Championship 2011: Multicurrency Expert Advisors in the ATC 2011
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Of all the Expert Advisors participating in the current Championship, 104 EAs are multicurrency, i.e. they trade two or more currency pairs. We decided to see how they differ from single currency Expert Advisors in terms of trading performance: the ratio of profitable and losing EAs, convenient and inconvenient currency pairs. For the record, we used trading data for the first two months of the competition.
"Happy families are all alike; every unhappy family is unhappy in its own way," Leo Tolstoy said. Does the gain or loss depend on the currency pair? Why do most of participants of the ATC contests choose EURUSD and almost do no trade outsider currencies? According to Statistical Report #1, the most unloved pairs for single currency EAs were the following: USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCAD and EURAUD.
Since EURUSD is traded by over 85% of single currency Expert Advisors, let's visualize it in a separate diagram. We have calculated daily results of all deals that lock in profit for EURUSD, and have plotted a curve by days of the first two months.
The full text is available on the Championship website - Multicurrency Expert Advisors in the ATC 2011.
The Sponsors of the Automated Trading Championship 2011 are MIG Bank, Go Markets and Vantage FX. The Media Sponsor of the Championship is Forex-TSD.