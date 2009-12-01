Some file problems

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The attached EA writes a tick count to a file with a handle that is open all the time.

 

If I use FILE_READ|FILE_WRITE then notepad can't open the file until it is closed, see below - this is not the same as the behaviour of identical code in MT4, which will allow notepad to open up the file.

 

 

Other issues

  1. I thought that I might have to use FILE_SHARE_WRITE to get it to work, but nothing gets written to the file at all
  2. FileSeek returns void and should return bool. 
Files:
testsharefile.mq5  2 kb
 

Hello Guys , welcome to you all ,  installed MT5 and get this error message , any suggestions ? Cheers  

 

 Time        : 2009.11.26 02:22
Program     : Client Terminal
Version     : 500.226 (24 Nov 2009)
Revision    : 15001
OS          : Windows Vista Professional Service Pack 2 (Build 6002)
Processors  : 2 x X86 (level 6)
Memory      : 2097151/1821296 kb
Virtual     : 2097024/1947864 kb

 

thanks share

 

1. Try to use combination FILE_SHARE_WRITE | FILE_SHARE_READ

2. There is mistake in documentation. FileSeek returns void and should not return bool

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