Some file problems
Hello Guys , welcome to you all , installed MT5 and get this error message , any suggestions ? Cheers
Time : 2009.11.26 02:22
Program : Client Terminal
Version : 500.226 (24 Nov 2009)
Revision : 15001
OS : Windows Vista Professional Service Pack 2 (Build 6002)
Processors : 2 x X86 (level 6)
Memory : 2097151/1821296 kb
Virtual : 2097024/1947864 kb
thanks share
1. Try to use combination FILE_SHARE_WRITE | FILE_SHARE_READ
2. There is mistake in documentation. FileSeek returns void and should not return bool
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The attached EA writes a tick count to a file with a handle that is open all the time.
If I use FILE_READ|FILE_WRITE then notepad can't open the file until it is closed, see below - this is not the same as the behaviour of identical code in MT4, which will allow notepad to open up the file.
Other issues