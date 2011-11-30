Automated Trading Championship 2011: The Roads That Traders Choose
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Every year hundreds of traders all over the world submit their best trading robots for the Automated Trading Championship. When tested on historical data, the vast majority of Expert Advisors show impressive results but only a few of them are able to be profitable during the Championship itself. What is the reason for such a different behaviour? And how to improve trading systems setting? In this article we will discuss statistical parameters obtained from the results of the automatic verifications of the trading robots submitted for the Automated Trading Championship 2010.
The full text is available on the Championship website - The Roads That Traders Choose.
The Sponsors of the Automated Trading Championship 2011 are MIG Bank, Go Markets and Vantage FX. The Media Sponsor of the Championship is Forex-TSD.