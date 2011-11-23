How to access MACD indicator buffer
you code is wrong
use this:
CopyBuffer(MACD_handle,0,0,100,MACD_Main);
CopyBuffer(MACD_handle,1,0,100,MACD_Signal);
Yes, you missed. See picture for the CopyBuffer() fucntion
Hi, i'm new to mql5 and i'm trying to use MACD indicator.
Here's a part of my code :
Maybe there's something missing in my code...
Thanks for helping me!