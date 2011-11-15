Automated Trading Championship 2011: Interview with Ilnur Khasanov (aharata)
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The Expert Advisor of Ilnur Khasanov (aharata) is holding its place in our TOP-10 chart of the Automated Trading Championship 2011 participants from the third week already, though Ilnur's acquaintance with Forex has started only a year ago. The idea that forms the basis of the Expert Advisor is simple but the trading robot contains self-optimization elements. Perhaps, that is the key to its survival? Besides, the author had to replace the Expert Advisor planned to be submitted for the Championship...
Nevertheless, your Expert Advisor have had a very small amount of deals for 4 weeks. What were the results during the automatic verifications? Did your Expert Advisor have any problems passing them?
Yes, not many deals... The automatic verifications were passed successfully, I had to recompile and download the robot because of the build. I don't think the Expert Advisor has huge potential but still... I'm very glad that I stay in the TOP-10 for the second week already.
The number of your messages at mql5.com is not so big. Where are you looking for ideas and associates?Yes, I have not left too many messages. But I don't spend too much time now sitting at my computer. I prefer mql5.com web site, as it is really good (I would even say, it is a Perfect Web Site for People). I always read the forum and the articles attentively. I just like to learn new things. As for ideas... I look for them myself. Sometimes, I can learn something useful from other people. For example, the posts of Boris Odintsov (bobsley) during the previous Championship grabbed my attention.
The full text is available on the Championship website - Interview with Ilnur Khasanov (aharata).
The Sponsors of the Automated Trading Championship 2011 are MIG Bank, Go Markets and Vantage FX. The Media Sponsor of the Championship is Forex-TSD.