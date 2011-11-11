Automated Trading Championship 2011: Interview with Igor Korepin (Xupypr)
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Appearance of the Expert Advisor cs2011 by Igor Korepin (Xupypr) at the very top of the Automated Trading Championship 2011 was really impressive - its balance was almost twice that of the EA featured on the second place. However, despite such a sound breakaway, the Expert Advisor could not stay long on the first line. Igor frankly said that he relied much on a lucky start of his trading robot in the competition. We'll see if luck helps this simple EA to take the lead in the ATC 2011 race again.
Two days ago your EA seemed to be resting at an unattainable height. And suddenly there was one more rise - the Expert Advisor by ias. The MetaTrader 5 Tester now supports multicurrency strategies. Have you ever tried to create programs trading multiple currencies?
Yes, once I tried to create a multicurrency robot, but it was very simple. For a full-fledged multicurrency EA you need a well-thought strategy. In my understanding, it must simultaneously take into account the movements of several instruments. Currency indexes are quite suitable for such analysis. I don't know how the ias' Expert Advisor is constructed and what strategy it uses. But I think that the author succeeded in it. His EA catches strong movements and is excellent in protecting the profits. It has already earned over $100,000. My congratulations to ias!
The full text is available on the Championship website - Interview with Igor Korepin (Xupypr).
The Sponsors of the Automated Trading Championship 2011 are MIG Bank, Go Markets and Vantage FX. The Media Sponsor of the Championship is Forex-TSD.