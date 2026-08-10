Very Very Slow backtest speed but CPU only use 11%

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Why the version of MT5 backtest speed such slow, I pend it over night(~8 Hours), only 1 pass finished


 but I have brought a new cpu, the usage of CPU keep only 11%

 
LEE Chun Wing:

Why the version of MT5 backtest speed such slow, I pend it over night(~8 Hours), only 1 pass finished but I have brought a new cpu, the usage of CPU keep only 11%

10,496 passes is quite a high number.

I have to guess that you're testing on real ticks for a lengthy timespan, and CPU load was not the only factor. My pc has a heat sensor (enabled in BIOS) that white screens itself for protection if it gets too hot. The screen comes back up with processes killed after a few minutes. If I were to walk away for a bit, and then return to a live screen and killed processes, I wouldn't see what had happened so...

What was your memory usage?

Full spec's would be helpful.

 
CPU is not the first reason if you backtest/optimize a badly coded EA.

How much time does the same EA need to be backtested into the same period of the optimization? Are you using real ticks?
 
Fabio Cavalloni #:
CPU is not the first reason if you backtest/optimize a badly coded EA.

How much time does the same EA need to be backtested into the same period of the optimization? Are you using real ticks?

yes, I use real tick


EA use trailing stop need run on every tick

 
Ryan L Johnson #:

10496次传球是一个相当高的数字。

我猜你是在实际运行的时钟周期上进行了长时间的测试，而且CPU负载并非唯一因素。我的电脑有一个温度传感器（在BIOS中启用），如果过热，屏幕会自动变成白色以保护系统。几分钟后屏幕会恢复正常，但进程会被终止。如果我离开一会儿，回来后屏幕又恢复正常，但进程却被终止了，我就无法看到发生了什么……

你的内存使用量是多少？

完整的规格参数会很有帮助。

 as showed
 

how to increase backtest speed then?


backtest speed is slower than MT4

 
LEE Chun Wing #:

[Y]es, I use real tick[s.]

[The] EA use[s a] trailing stop[.] [I] need run [it] on every tick[.]

Ah ha! If your trailing stop code is executing on every tick, that is burdensome on the Tester.

if that is the case, you might want to replace it with a stepped trailing stop.

 
LEE Chun Wing:


Why the version of MT5 backtest speed such slow, I pend it over night(~8 Hours), only 1 pass finished


 but I have brought a new cpu, the usage of CPU keep only 11%

Restart MT5.

Then run a BACKTEST, for 1 day, using real ticks.

And attach the Strategy Tester log file here. The FILE, not a screenshot, not an excerpt, not anything else than the file itself. 

I will say you what the problem is.

 
Alain Verleyen #:

重启MT5。

然后使用真实交易数据进行为期一天的回测。

请将策略测试器日志文件附在这里。请提供完整的文件，不要截图，不要摘录，不要其他任何内容，只需提供文件本身即可。

我会告诉你问题出在哪里。

added
Files:
20260809.log  62 kb
 
LEE Chun Wing #:
added

Then run a BACKTEST, for 1 day (or more if there is no trade in this day)

Not an optimization.

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