Indicators: Previous Day High Low Open Close Indicator

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Previous Day High Low Open Close Indicator:

Plots the previous trading day's High, Low and Close as horizontal reference levels across the current session, with optional multi-day history for context. No repainting, no discretion — the levels are read directly from the completed Daily bar

Previous Day High Low Open Close Indicator

Author: Olamide Daniel Adebayo

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