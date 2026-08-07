Indicators: Previous Day High Low Open Close Indicator
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Previous Day High Low Open Close Indicator:
Plots the previous trading day's High, Low and Close as horizontal reference levels across the current session, with optional multi-day history for context. No repainting, no discretion — the levels are read directly from the completed Daily bar
Author: Olamide Daniel Adebayo