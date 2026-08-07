Experts: Trade Adjustment Panel
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Trade Adjustment Panel:
On-chart trade management utility for MetaTrader 5 designed exclusively to adjust existing manual or EA positions. Features one-click controls for Break-Even placement, point offsets, profit locking, trailing stops, Risk-to-Reward (1R–3R) Take Profit targets, and volume-validated partial closures (25%–100%). Includes a draggable chart GUI and filtering by symbol and direction. Does not open new trades.
Author: Kayode Michael Oyetunde