Experts: Trade Adjustment Panel

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Trade Adjustment Panel:

On-chart trade management utility for MetaTrader 5 designed exclusively to adjust existing manual or EA positions. Features one-click controls for Break-Even placement, point offsets, profit locking, trailing stops, Risk-to-Reward (1R–3R) Take Profit targets, and volume-validated partial closures (25%–100%). Includes a draggable chart GUI and filtering by symbol and direction. Does not open new trades.

Trade Adjustment Panel

Author: Kayode Michael Oyetunde

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