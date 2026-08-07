Indicators: Quantora Candle Strength Analyzer MT5 - Buyer Seller Pressure and Wick Analysis

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Quantora Candle Strength Analyzer MT5 - Buyer Seller Pressure and Wick Analysis:

Professional open-source Candle Strength Analyzer for MetaTrader 5. Analyzes candle body, upper and lower wicks, buyer/seller pressure, rejection, range expansion and candle strength in real time.

Quantora Candle Strength Analyzer MT5 - Buyer Seller Pressure and Wick Analysis

Author: Bilal Gunay

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