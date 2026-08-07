Indicators: Quantora Candle Strength Analyzer MT5 - Buyer Seller Pressure and Wick Analysis
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Quantora Candle Strength Analyzer MT5 - Buyer Seller Pressure and Wick Analysis:
Professional open-source Candle Strength Analyzer for MetaTrader 5. Analyzes candle body, upper and lower wicks, buyer/seller pressure, rejection, range expansion and candle strength in real time.
Author: Bilal Gunay