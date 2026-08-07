Indicators: Quantora Moving Average Dashboard MT5 - Professional EMA SMA Trend Analysis

New comment
 

Quantora Moving Average Dashboard MT5 - Professional EMA SMA Trend Analysis:

Professional open-source Moving Average Dashboard for MetaTrader 5. Monitors EMA 20, EMA 50, EMA 100, EMA 200, SMA 50 and SMA 200 with price position, trend structure, MA Score and overall market bias.

Quantora Moving Average Dashboard MT5 - Professional EMA SMA Trend Analysis

Author: Bilal Gunay

New comment