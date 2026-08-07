Indicators: Quantora Multi-Timeframe MACD Dashboard MT5 - Professional MACD Momentum Analysis

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Quantora Multi-Timeframe MACD Dashboard MT5 - Professional MACD Momentum Analysis:

Professional open-source Multi-Timeframe MACD Dashboard for MetaTrader 5. Analyzes MACD Main, Signal and Histogram across M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4 and D1 with an overall momentum score and market bias.

Quantora Multi-Timeframe MACD Dashboard MT5 - Professional MACD Momentum Analysis

Author: Bilal Gunay

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