Indicators: Quantora Multi-Timeframe Trend Dashboard MT5 - Professional EMA Trend Analysis

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Quantora Multi-Timeframe Trend Dashboard MT5 - Professional EMA Trend Analysis:

Professional open-source Multi-Timeframe Trend Dashboard for MetaTrader 5. Analyzes M1 to D1 using EMA 20, EMA 50 and price position to identify Bullish, Bearish and Neutral market conditions.

Quantora Multi-Timeframe Trend Dashboard MT5 - Professional EMA Trend Analysis

Author: Bilal Gunay

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