Indicators: Quantora Multi-Timeframe Trend Dashboard MT5 - Professional EMA Trend Analysis
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Quantora Multi-Timeframe Trend Dashboard MT5 - Professional EMA Trend Analysis:
Professional open-source Multi-Timeframe Trend Dashboard for MetaTrader 5. Analyzes M1 to D1 using EMA 20, EMA 50 and price position to identify Bullish, Bearish and Neutral market conditions.
Author: Bilal Gunay