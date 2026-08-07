Indicators: Quantora Drawdown Monitor MT5 - Professional Account Risk and Drawdown Dashboard

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Quantora Drawdown Monitor MT5 - Professional Account Risk and Drawdown Dashboard:

Professional open-source Drawdown Monitor for MetaTrader 5. Tracks current, daily and peak-equity drawdown, floating P/L, margin levels and configurable account risk conditions in real time.

Quantora Drawdown Monitor MT5 - Professional Account Risk and Drawdown Dashboard

Author: Bilal Gunay

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