Indicators: Quantora Drawdown Monitor MT5 - Professional Account Risk and Drawdown Dashboard
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Quantora Drawdown Monitor MT5 - Professional Account Risk and Drawdown Dashboard:
Professional open-source Drawdown Monitor for MetaTrader 5. Tracks current, daily and peak-equity drawdown, floating P/L, margin levels and configurable account risk conditions in real time.
Author: Bilal Gunay