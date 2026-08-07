Indicators: Quantora Symbol Information Dashboard MT5 - Professional Symbol and Trading Specifications Panel

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Quantora Symbol Information Dashboard MT5 - Professional Symbol and Trading Specifications Panel:

Professional open-source Symbol Information Dashboard for MetaTrader 5. Displays live prices, spread, tick value, contract size, lot limits, swaps, trading conditions, daily range and ATR in real time.

Quantora Symbol Information Dashboard MT5 - Professional Symbol and Trading Specifications Panel

Author: Bilal Gunay

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