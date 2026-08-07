Indicators: Quantora Symbol Information Dashboard MT5 - Professional Symbol and Trading Specifications Panel
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Quantora Symbol Information Dashboard MT5 - Professional Symbol and Trading Specifications Panel:
Professional open-source Symbol Information Dashboard for MetaTrader 5. Displays live prices, spread, tick value, contract size, lot limits, swaps, trading conditions, daily range and ATR in real time.
Author: Bilal Gunay