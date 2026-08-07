Indicators: Quantora Account Health Monitor MT5 - Professional Account Health and Risk Monitor
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Quantora Account Health Monitor MT5 - Professional Account Health and Risk Monitor:
Professional open-source Account Health Monitor for MetaTrader 5. Monitors balance, equity, margin, drawdown, exposure and trading conditions with a real-time 0-100 Account Health Score.
Author: Bilal Gunay