Indicators: Quantora Account Health Monitor MT5 - Professional Account Health and Risk Monitor

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Quantora Account Health Monitor MT5 - Professional Account Health and Risk Monitor:

Professional open-source Account Health Monitor for MetaTrader 5. Monitors balance, equity, margin, drawdown, exposure and trading conditions with a real-time 0-100 Account Health Score.

Quantora Account Health Monitor MT5 - Professional Account Health and Risk Monitor

Author: Bilal Gunay

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