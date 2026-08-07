Indicators: Quantora Drawdown Monitor MT5 - Professional Account Risk and Equity Drawdown Monitor
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Quantora Drawdown Monitor MT5 - Professional Account Risk and Equity Drawdown Monitor:
Professional open-source Drawdown Monitor for MetaTrader 5. Monitors balance, equity, floating P/L, current drawdown, daily performance, peak equity and maximum drawdown with configurable risk levels.
Author: Bilal Gunay