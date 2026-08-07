Indicators: Quantora Trading Journal Panel MT5 - Professional Daily Trading Performance Analyzer

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Quantora Trading Journal Panel MT5 - Professional Daily Trading Performance Analyzer:

Professional open-source Trading Journal Panel for MetaTrader 5. Analyzes closed trades and displays win rate, profit factor, net profit, average results and account performance in a real-time dashboard.

Quantora Trading Journal Panel MT5 - Professional Daily Trading Performance Analyzer

Author: Bilal Gunay

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