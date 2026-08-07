Indicators: Quantora ADR Calculator MT5 - Professional Average Daily Range Indicator
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Quantora ADR Calculator MT5 - Professional Average Daily Range Indicator:
Professional open-source ADR Calculator for MetaTrader 5. Calculates Average Daily Range, current day range, ADR usage percentage, remaining range and projected ADR High/Low levels with a modern Quantora dashboard.
Author: Bilal Gunay