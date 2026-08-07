Indicators: Quantora Session Clock MT5 - Professional Forex Trading Session Monitor
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Quantora Session Clock MT5 - Professional Forex Trading Session Monitor:
Professional open-source Session Clock for MetaTrader 5. Displays Sydney, Tokyo, London and New York trading sessions with live status, countdown timers, progress bars, overlap information and configurable alerts.
Author: Bilal Gunay