Indicators: MT5 Trade Report
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MT5 Trade Report:
Displays a complete trading statistics table directly on the chart — Net Profit, Profit Factor, Drawdown, Win Rate and more — calculated from your full account history. Purely informational, free for everyone.
Author: Cahyo Hadi Prasetyo