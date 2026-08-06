Get collected points but no payment into account weekly and my seller statistic page for all stats is blank.
Saiful Izham Bin Hassan:You must contact Service Desk, as this type of support is strictly not handled through the forum.
i got collected some points (of course more than 100 points) weekly but usually every monday there will be some money was send into my mql5 account. But now it's already 2 weeks that there is no income on my payment side. why? And the other one on my seller page usually everyday i always looking for stats in all but in the last 2 weeks also there is only blank on that stats filtered by "all" which is impossible to think that my 78 product there is no t even once people come and have a look even though not buying my product and i also asking why?
hope someboody help me and explain to me please. thank you in advance for the help. God bless you.
i got collected some points (of course more than 100 points) weekly but usually every monday there will be some money was send into my mql5 account. But now it's already 2 weeks that there is no income on my payment side. why? And the other one on my seller page usually everyday i always looking for stats in all but in the last 2 weeks also there is only blank on that stats filtered by "all" which is impossible to think that my 78 product there is no t even once people come and have a look even though not buying my product and i also asking why?
hope someboody help me and explain to me please. thank you in advance for the help. God bless you.
Follow the prompts in the chatbot in the correct order. The system will eventually allow you to submit a ticket to speak with a support agent.
https://www.mql5.com/en/contact
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Oleksandr Medviediev #:thank you very much friend. god bless you.
You must contact Service Desk, as this type of support is strictly not handled through the forum.
Follow the prompts in the chatbot in the correct order. The system will eventually allow you to submit a ticket to speak with a support agent.
https://www.mql5.com/en/contact
You must contact Service Desk, as this type of support is strictly not handled through the forum.
Follow the prompts in the chatbot in the correct order. The system will eventually allow you to submit a ticket to speak with a support agent.
https://www.mql5.com/en/contact
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hope someboody help me and explain to me please. thank you in advance for the help. God bless you.