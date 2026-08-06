Get collected points but no payment into account weekly and my seller statistic page for all stats is blank.

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i got collected some points (of course more than 100 points) weekly but usually every monday there will be some money was send into my mql5 account. But now it's already 2 weeks that there is no income on my payment side. why? And the other one on my seller page usually everyday i always looking for stats in all but in the last 2 weeks also there is only blank on that stats filtered by "all" which is impossible to think that my 78 product there is no t even once people come and have a look even though not buying my product  and i also asking why?

hope someboody help me and explain to me please. thank you in advance for the help. God bless you.
Productivity - USA - Fundamental Analysis - Price Charts, Technical and Fundamental Analysis - MetaTrader 5 Help
Productivity - USA - Fundamental Analysis - Price Charts, Technical and Fundamental Analysis - MetaTrader 5 Help
  • www.metatrader5.com
The productivity index measures the output produced for each hour of labor worked. This indicator is useful for predicting inflation and output...
 
Saiful Izham Bin Hassan:
i got collected some points (of course more than 100 points) weekly but usually every monday there will be some money was send into my mql5 account. But now it's already 2 weeks that there is no income on my payment side. why? And the other one on my seller page usually everyday i always looking for stats in all but in the last 2 weeks also there is only blank on that stats filtered by "all" which is impossible to think that my 78 product there is no t even once people come and have a look even though not buying my product  and i also asking why?

hope someboody help me and explain to me please. thank you in advance for the help. God bless you.
You must contact Service Desk, as this type of support is strictly not handled through the forum.

Follow the prompts in the chatbot in the correct order. The system will eventually allow you to submit a ticket to speak with a support agent.

https://www.mql5.com/en/contact
Contact Us
Contact Us
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Send your messages and see the history of your requests to the mql5.com support team even if you are not registered on the website.
 
Oleksandr Medviediev #:
You must contact Service Desk, as this type of support is strictly not handled through the forum.

Follow the prompts in the chatbot in the correct order. The system will eventually allow you to submit a ticket to speak with a support agent.

https://www.mql5.com/en/contact
thank you very much friend. god bless you.
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