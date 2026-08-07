I want to withdraw funds from MQL5 to my account.

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I want to withdraw funds from MQL5 to my account.
 
Van Tuan Nguyen:
I want to withdraw funds from MQL5 to my account.
In your MQL5 Profile page go to "Payments" (on the left side), then "Withdraw from account" 
 
Oleksandr Medviediev #:
In your MQL5 Profile page go to "Payments" (on the left side), then "Withdraw from account" 
It shows 0.00 but my USD is 5177.30
 
If you want withdraw from account MQL you need:
1. earn money on the account (only the earned amount is available for withdrawal)
2. have Verified User status

After this, you can do max one withdraw per twenty-four hours from "Withdraw from account" option in the section menu.
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