MetaQuotes billing

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Tomi Luv:
Every time I go to buy an expensive EA this site blocks the purchase. Can anyone explain why?
I called my bank they say the site blocked it not them. I have plenty of money in the bank.
I tried 2 different credit cards and they were declined. This is every time I want to make a large purchase. I can buy a 50 dollar ea all day long but not anything over 500 bucks.
You need to deposit (top up) your MQL5 account first.
In your MQL5 Profile page go to "Payments" (on the left side), then "Top up account for MQL5 service"
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Every time I go to buy an expensive EA this site blocks the purchase. Can anyone explain why?
I called my bank they say the site blocked it not them. I have plenty of money in the bank.
I tried 2 different credit cards and they were declined. This is every time I want to make a large purchase. I can buy a 50 dollar ea all day long but not anything over 500 bucks.