Indicators: Quantora Candle Countdown MT5 - Professional Candle Timer and Countdown Tool

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Quantora Candle Countdown MT5 - Professional Candle Timer and Countdown Tool:

Professional open-source Candle Countdown for MetaTrader 5. Displays a live digital candle timer, progress bar, elapsed and remaining time, market status and configurable countdown alerts with a modern Quantora dashboard.

Quantora Candle Countdown MT5 - Professional Candle Timer and Countdown Tool

Author: Bilal Gunay

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