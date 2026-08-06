Indicators: Quantora Candle Countdown MT5 - Professional Candle Timer and Countdown Tool
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Quantora Candle Countdown MT5 - Professional Candle Timer and Countdown Tool:
Professional open-source Candle Countdown for MetaTrader 5. Displays a live digital candle timer, progress bar, elapsed and remaining time, market status and configurable countdown alerts with a modern Quantora dashboard.
Author: Bilal Gunay