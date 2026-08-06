Clarification on running two separate verified accounts from the same household/IP
Hello MQL5 Support and Community,
My brother and I are both active MQL5 users. We each have our own separate accounts, which are individually verified with our own legal IDs. We also use completely separate devices to log in and manage our activities.
However, since we live in the same household, we share the same internet connection (IP address) and are often logged in at the same time.
We want to make sure we stay fully compliant with MQL5 Terms and Conditions. Could you please confirm if operating separate verified accounts on separate devices under the same IP address/location is completely safe and won't trigger any account restrictions or flags?
Thank you for your time and guidance
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If you don't make fake purchases from each other, there shouldn't be any problems.
Adeolu Kayode Gbadebo #:
is it when i buy his products to boost his profile?
is it when i buy his products to boost his profile?
If, for example, you buy a product from your brother to leave a review, the review will be automatically canceled and you both could get a financial transaction block.
Just don't try to boost each other with fake activity, and everything will be fine.
Vladislav Boyko #:oh okay ,
If, for example, you buy a product from your brother to leave a review, the review will be automatically canceled and you both could get a financial transaction block.
Just don't try to boost each other with fake activity, and everything will be fine.
thanks for your time, i really appreciate
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