Discussing the article: "Developing a Terminal Manager (Part 1): Problem Statement"
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Check out the new article: Developing a Terminal Manager (Part 1): Problem Statement.
This is, of course, a very large-scale task, and therefore it requires a certain amount of effort just to begin working on a solution. But we have already used this simple principle many times, and it works well in situations like this. One way to describe it is: "How do you eat an elephant? — One bite at a time." This means that any complex task should be broken down into small, manageable parts and tackled one at a time until the overall goal is achieved. This will help you avoid overload, stay motivated, and achieve results faster.
So let's start by developing a simplified web server for terminals. For now, it will perform a simple task: start and stop the terminal on the server that is connected to a specific trading account, based on client requests. Between these requests, the client can send requests to receive up-to-date information about the account status. Who is a "client" in this context? For now, we will primarily act as the client, using a browser or other tools that allow us to send HTTP requests to the web server. Going forward, the main web server will be able to act as the client if we stick to the architecture we outlined at the beginning.
Author: Yuriy Bykov