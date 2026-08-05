MetaQuotes ID exposed and receiving spam messages
My MetaQuotes ID has been exposed; I am now receiving spam messages in MT5 on my phone. What should I do?
If you have your phone with MetaQuotes ID and receiving some push notifications/messages on your phone so everything is fine - because it is exactly what MetaQuotes ID is for.
---------------------
Read this article to know about how to minimuze push notifications related to MetaQuotes ID:
MetaQuotes ID in MetaTrader Mobile Terminal
- 2012.08.24
- www.mql5.com
Android and iOS powered devices offer us many features we do not even know about. One of these features is push notifications allowing us to receive personal messages, regardless of our phone number or mobile network operator. MetaTrader mobile terminal already can receive such messages right from your trading robot. You should only know MetaQuotes ID of your device. More than 9 000 000 mobile terminals have already received it.
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register