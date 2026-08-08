Indicators: SMC Order Block Detector with Alert for MT5
You did a fantastic job. Your code is very useful to me and gave me a foundation to build a multi-timeframe version. I hope I can share if it does not break the rules.
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SMC Order Block Detector with Alert for MT5:
The SMC Order Block Detector indicator features an Advanced Smart Money Concepts (SMC) Order Block (OB) Engine inspired by the TradingHub 3.0 methodology. It is specifically engineered to automatically detect, track, and manage institutional Order Blocks with high precision on MetaTrader 5. A key highlight of this indicator is its Smart Overlap Management: when new Order Blocks form and overlap with existing active zones, the algorithm intelligently evaluates their Fair Value Gap (FVG) sizes. It automatically filters out and deactivates weaker or redundant zones, ensuring that only the highest-probability institutional levels remain on your chart.
Author: Ahmad Arju Sholeh