Discussing the article: "Automated Trade Statement Exporter to Excel-Compatible XLSX in MQL5"
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Check out the new article: Automated Trade Statement Exporter to Excel-Compatible XLSX in MQL5.
An MQL5 script reconstructs closed trades from deal history using a two-pass SL/TP lookup and exports them to an Excel-compatible XLSX file without third-party libraries. Four cooperating classes handle trade data, history reconstruction, SpreadsheetML XML generation, and ZIP assembly via .NET's ZipFile class through a direct ShellExecuteW call with marker-file polling. The output opens in Excel and Google Sheets with correct numeric types, formatted date columns, and a bold header row.
CSV is the simplest export format, but it carries a fundamental limitation for trade data. Every field in a CSV file is a string. When Excel opens a CSV, it attempts to infer column types, and the inference fails in predictable ways: prices with five decimal places are sometimes parsed as dates, date strings in non-standard formats are left as text, and profit figures with a negative sign are occasionally treated as formulas. The analyst must manually reformat every numeric column before any formula can operate on the data correctly.
XLSX avoids all of these problems. A SpreadsheetML worksheet stores each cell with an explicit type declaration. A price cell is stored as a number. A date cell is stored as a serial number with a named date format attached. When Excel opens the file, it reads those type declarations directly and renders each column correctly without inference. The file also opens natively in Google Sheets, LibreOffice Calc, and any other OOXML-compatible spreadsheet application. For a trade statement that an analyst will open repeatedly and run formulas against, XLSX is the only format that requires zero preparation after export.
Author: Ushana Kevin Iorkumbul