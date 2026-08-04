Paid MetaTrader VPS migration fails with error 403
- Register a Server - Virtual Hosting for 24/7 Operation
- Working with the Virtual Platform - Virtual Hosting for 24/7 Operation
- Migration - Virtual Hosting for 24/7 Operation
1) You can check your MQL5 VPS subscription here (MQL5 account and trading account):
https://www.mql5.com/en/vps/subscriptions
2) Make sure that your EA is not using any dll (incl Windows dll), because dll is prohibited on this service.
3) As to error 403 so (according to my experience) - it may be error in your computer ...
anyway - there is one summary blog post about this error:
Summary: Installation Failed - Error 403 and more
4) There is the final way for possible fixing this error with MQL5 VPS - you can write to the service desk asking them for advice and ask to change VPS server:
look at the bottom of this page for "Contacts and requests", and try to bypass the chatbot to create a ticket to the service desk.
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