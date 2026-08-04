Paid MetaTrader VPS migration fails with error 403

New comment
 
Hello,

I paid for one month of MetaTrader VPS for trading account 110205219.

VPS subscription ID: 6881611
Server: VPS Amsterdam 09

The VPS appears inside MetaTrader 5, but it does not appear in the Hosting section of my MQL5 profile.

Every migration attempt fails with:

- failed to send migration data [403]
- failed to send status command [403]
- failed to get performance statistics [403]

MetaTrader 5 is updated to build 6063.
I am logged into MQL5.community with the correct user.
The EAs and all custom indicators compile correctly.
The missing SqVWAPBollingerBands dependency has already been fixed.

The VPS remains stopped and has never completed a successful migration.

Please help verify whether subscription 6881611 is correctly linked to my MQL5 account and trading account, or advise how I can request a refund because the paid service has never worked.
 

1) You can check your MQL5 VPS subscription here (MQL5 account and trading account):
https://www.mql5.com/en/vps/subscriptions 

2) Make sure that your EA is not using any dll (incl Windows dll), because dll is prohibited on this service.

3) As to error 403 so (according to my experience) - it may be error in your computer ...
anyway - there is one summary blog post about this error: 
Summary: Installation Failed - Error 403 and more 

4) There is the final way for possible fixing this error with MQL5 VPS - you can write to the service desk asking them for advice and ask to change VPS server:
look at the bottom of this page for "Contacts and requests", and try to bypass the chatbot to create a ticket to the service desk.

New comment