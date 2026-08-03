Experts: GoldScalpBot — Autonomous XAUUSD Scalper with Local App Bridge (IC Markets)
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GoldScalpBot — Autonomous XAUUSD Scalper with Local App Bridge (IC Markets):
What it does Trades XAUUSD on M5 during London / New York sessions Entry logic: EMA momentum + short breakout/retest filters Exits: ATR-based Stop Loss / Take Profit + optional time-stop Risk: fixed % of equity per base trade Lot scaling: increases only after consecutive wins (capped) — no martingale after losses Daily loss stop and max spread filter Optional local HTTP bridge for a companion mobile/web app (monitor, pause, close, modify SL/TP)
Author: Philippe Davenson Azor