Closing positions by themselves
Hi!
Why would some positions close by themselves, even if there is no problem with free margin, stop-out or anything similar? One closed while being the only one opened. Meanwhile other four closed simultaneously (one on profit, and 3 on loss), just like that. And so on, I cannot find any explanation. Why???
ask your broker. they are your first point of contact -- always. if you are not satisified with their response, change brokers. And imo -- if you do not use ea or script to close your trades, then, i would have already closed my account and moved to another broker -- if that happened to me -- and i wouldnt be wasting time asking questions and wasting even more time while waiting for responses!
but possible reasons for them closing could be that your broker has terms with you that they close all trades at end of day -- or if not forex, it might be contract terms that you automaticly agreed to when you opened the trade. These can be confirmed by asking your broker.
ask your broker. they are your first point of contact -- always. if you are not satisified with their response, change brokers. And imo -- if you do not use ea or script to close your trades, then, i would have already closed my account and moved to another broker -- if that happened to me -- and i wouldnt be wasting time asking questions and wasting even more time while waiting for responses!
but possible reasons for them closing could be that your broker has terms with you that they close all trades at end of day -- or if not forex, it might be contract terms that you automaticly agreed to when you opened the trade. These can be confirmed by asking your broker.
I cannot, as it was an account from a prop firm, that I have just lost (as I got to the maximum traildown, which was already very tight as a condition, but I accepted it like that) because of these <...> positions that closed themselves. Could it be a scam? Some sort of collaboration between the prop and the broker? I have never met a similar situation before
Dude... That is the nature of how most proprietary trading firms operate. In other words, you blew the account─pursuant to the firm's terms.
By the way, profanity is not allowed to be posted in the Forum.
Dude... That is the nature of how most proprietary trading firms operate. In other words, you blew the account─pursuant to the firm's terms.
By the way, profanity is not allowed to be posted in the Forum.
If you cannot answer a question, keep your thoughts for yourself. If you want to answer, then read it accordingly in the first place. Thank you.
PS. It s not my first prop account, I cannot complain about the first :) But never had positions closed out of nowhere.
If you cannot answer a question, keep your thoughts for yourself. If you want to answer, then read it accordingly in the first place. Thank you.
PS. It s not my first prop account, I cannot complain about the first :) But never had positions closed out of nowhere.
What part of this do you fail to understand?:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Closing positions by themselves
Ryan L Johnson, 2026.08.03 16:40
[Y]ou blew the account─pursuant to the firm's terms.
What part of this do you fail to understand?:
The one where positions are closing one after another. I posted one just for testing, after first 2 seemed off. Thought I closed them by mistake or something. At about 0.4 lots, so no risk, no stop loss, no nothing - and it closes.
Were those trades a buy and and a sell, respectively? If so, was that account a Netting mode account? (You can only hedge in a Hedge mode account).
I post another 2, again it s good.
Were those trades a buy and a sell, respectively?
Posted another. And so on. They were about half and half positions (truly completed and out of nowhere closed) when I looked back WITHOUT LOGICAL REASON (mostly on loss, but one of them on its way on being on PROFIT... ).
Were those trades a buy and a sell, respectively?
Are you scaling-in (increasing your lot size) to recover losses? (Some prop firms prohibit that).
One reason is this prop one is a scam (even if they seemed reasonable), as many of them live just from fees and taxes, and have an algorhythm that do this for you to reach rapidly the limit.
I'm not denying that some prop firms are scams. Some broker-dealers are as well.
The answer that you seek is likely in the written terms of the prop firm. Any prop firm that at least tries to appear legitimate typically has lengthy contractual terms posted on its website. Reading the highlights of the account types during sign-up, for example, is insufficient. The lengthy contractual terms can vary from very specific metrics to vague recommendations. My solution is simply to pass over any prop firm whose terms that I find unacceptable.
There is a brick-and-mortar proprietary trading firm in my home state─which has no drawdown limits. They have 2 offices/trading rooms nearby, but you have to hand over 5 digits of USD to get into the game with them. They also only deal with stocks, futures, and options; and all trading platforms are paid platforms─not MT5. That is a traditional proprietary trading firm. The more recent proliferation of online prop firms is more or less a horse of a different color.
Other reason there is a technical problem I oversee right now on meta5 (my first one is another platform with another broker, and never ever had technical issues). That is why I am asking.
I highly doubt that MT5 is the problem. I've been trading on MetaTrader for several decades, and any such "bug" as you describe and that I temporarily experienced were a result of my own custom trading algorithms. 99.9% of the time, that is the case for everyone using MetaTrader.
If you're manually trading, this MT5 question is moot.
Were those trades a buy and and a sell, respectively? If so, was that account a Netting mode account? (You can only hedge in a Hedge mode account).
Were those trades a buy and a sell, respectively?
Were those trades a buy and a sell, respectively?
Are you scaling-in (increasing your lot size) to recover losses? (Some prop firms prohibit that).
I'm not denying that some prop firms are scams. Some broker-dealers are as well.
The answer that you seek is likely in the written terms of the prop firm. Any prop firm that at least tries to appear legitimate typically has lengthy contractual terms posted on its website. Reading the highlights of the account types during sign-up, for example, is insufficient. The lengthy contractual terms can vary from very specific metrics to vague recommendations. My solution is simply to pass over any prop firm whose terms that I find unacceptable.
There is a brick-and-mortar proprietary trading firm in my home state─which has no drawdown limits. They have 2 offices/trading rooms nearby, but you have to hand over 5 digits of USD to get into the game with them. They also only deal with stocks, futures, and options; and all trading platforms are paid platforms─not MT5. That is a traditional proprietary trading firm. The more recent proliferation of online prop firms is more or less a horse of a different color.
I highly doubt that MT5 is the problem. I've been trading on MetaTrader for several decades, and any such "bug" as you describe and that I temporarily experienced were a result of my own custom trading algorithms. 99.9% of the time, that is the case for everyone using MetaTrader.
If you're manually trading, this MT5 question is moot.
Ok, thank you for your input.
I think I am overwhelmed a bit about what I did wrong here and just leave it as so unless I find more data, but just as an idea. Looking back again, I actually found TWO positions closed on profit, apart in time one from another, and one of them at only about 10 pips on its way to profit. I mean as a plane would take off and then suddenly crash for nothing. Other two were a buy and a sell simultaneously, true. But even if you may be right, the fact that this automatic closing problem happened with only one position opened, feels still strange. It being a hedge account anyway :)))) Yes, I also tried to scale :D but never risked more than I can ”afford” at one given moment in time. I might not be the best trader ever, but not the worst one either, and still beaten up by the system, yey :))
Ok, thank you for your input.
You're welcome.
I might not be the best trader ever, but not the worst one either, and still beaten up by the system...
I'm sorry to hear that.
Promotion of specific prop firms isn't allowed in the Forum, so I can't point you toward a good one. Even so, the terms of most spot/FX prop firms that are relevant to this thread are generally:
- 10% maximum total drawdown (could be straight balance-based, or an algorithmic combination of balance-and-equity-based).
- 5% maximum daily drawdown (floating/equity-based).
- No gambling, Martingale, pyramiding, scaling-in, arbitrage, HFT, standalone overnight gaps, rapid position size changes, nor any otherwise risky behavior.
You're welcome.
I'm sorry to hear that.
Promotion of specific prop firms isn't allowed in the Forum, so I can't point you toward a good one. Even so, the terms of most spot/FX prop firms that are relevant to this thread are generally:
- 10% maximum total drawdown (could be straight balance-based, or an algorithmic combination of balance-and-equity-based).
- 5% maximum daily drawdown (floating/equity-based).
- No gambling, Martingale, pyramiding, scaling-in, arbitrage, HFT, standalone overnight gaps, rapid position size changes, nor any otherwise risky behavior.
*thumb up *
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Hi!
Why would some positions close by themselves, even if there is no problem with free margin, stop-out or anything similar? One closed while being the only one opened. Meanwhile other four closed simultaneously (one on profit, and 3 on loss), just like that. And so on, I cannot find any explanation. Why???