Discussing the article: "Price Action Analysis Toolkit Development (Part 76): One-Click Symbol Dashboard for Centralized Multi-Chart Management in MQL5"
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Check out the new article: Price Action Analysis Toolkit Development (Part 76): One-Click Symbol Dashboard for Centralized Multi-Chart Management in MQL5.
Learn to assemble an MT5 Expert Advisor that hosts a chart management dashboard written in MQL5. The guide walks through shared definitions, symbol acquisition and filtering, chart lifecycle functions, and a UI panel with search, scrolling, and state indicators, all driven by events and a timer. The result is a reproducible tool that reduces clicks and accelerates multi-symbol analysis.
When working with MetaTrader 5, opening and managing charts can become a time-consuming process, especially when analyzing multiple symbols. To open a new chart, you must first locate the Market Watch window, search for the required symbol, right-click it, select Chart Window, and then wait for the chart to open before you can begin your analysis.
Closing charts is not much faster. After analyzing several instruments, it is common to end up with many open charts, making the workspace cluttered and difficult to navigate. As the number of charts increases, switching between them or finding the one you need becomes less efficient, slowing down the overall analysis workflow.
The GIF below demonstrates some of these challenges in the standard MT5 chart management process.
Author: Christian Benjamin