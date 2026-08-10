Scripts: Portfolio Correlation Analyzer

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Portfolio Correlation Analyzer:

Read-only analytics for accounts that run several Expert Advisors. It groups closed trades by magic number and measures what running those systems together actually saves you: standalone versus combined drawdown, the pairwise correlation matrix drawn as a heat map on the chart, and a Monte Carlo reshuffle of the portfolio's period returns.

Portfolio Correlation Analyzer

Author: Seckin Erkut

 
it a good worker 
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