Indicators: SHK Heikin Ashi MACD Signal Arrows

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SHK Heikin Ashi MACD Signal Arrows:

A MetaTrader 5 indicator that displays Heikin Ashi candles with closed bar buy and sell arrows, optional MACD histogram divergence confirmation, and configurable alerts.

SHK Heikin Ashi MACD Signal Arrows

Author: Ramsha Shahrukh

 

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Hi, can this be done in MT4?

 

This version is written for MetaTrader 5, and yes, it can be converted to MetaTrader 4.

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