Indicators: SHK Heikin Ashi MACD Signal Arrows
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SHK Heikin Ashi MACD Signal Arrows:
A MetaTrader 5 indicator that displays Heikin Ashi candles with closed bar buy and sell arrows, optional MACD histogram divergence confirmation, and configurable alerts.
Author: Ramsha Shahrukh