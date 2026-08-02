Indicators: Institutional Ehlers Fisher Transform (PDF Normalizer)

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Institutional Ehlers Fisher Transform (PDF Normalizer):

A DSP oscillator for MT4 that applies Ehlers' Fisher Transform to reshape price into a Gaussian normal distribution, eliminating boundary flattening to catch zero-lag structural reversals.

Institutional Ehlers Fisher Transform (PDF Normalizer)

Author: Amanda Vitoria De Paula Pereira

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