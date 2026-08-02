Having trouble withdrawing money I earned from selling my EA.
Has anyone from the U.S. have this issue? Both of my U.S. banks have rejected the transaction as well as WISE.
Jerome Alan Wood:Yes. That's why I terminated my Seller status a while ago. Crony corporate bankers in the U.S. subscribe to non-governmental financial "associations" that blacklisted Cyprus. Interestingly, there are zero sanctions on Cyprus and in fact, the U.S. contributes to the national defense of Cyprus. The northern part of the Island of Cyprus is referred to as Turkish, and the greater southern part of the Island is referred to as Greek (Republic of Cyprus). Metaquotes is headquartered south of the DMZ in the Republic. Based on my research, the basis for blacklisting is the fact that the Republic "doesn't tax enough." Totally F'in absurd.
Has anyone from the U.S. have this issue? Both of my U.S. banks have rejected the transaction as well as WISE.
Has anyone from the U.S. have this issue? Both of my U.S. banks have rejected the transaction as well as WISE.
Ryan L Johnson #:There must be some hope for the little guys getting started. I have contacted another seller from the U.S. but he is likely over the 3000 threshold to be able to do wire transfers. Thanks for the response Ryan.
Yes. That's why I terminated my Seller account a while ago. Crony corporate bankers in the U.S. subscribe to non-government financial "associations" that blacklisted Cyprus. Interestingly, there are zero sanctions on Cyprus and in fact, the U.S. contributes to the national defense of Cyprus. The northern part of the Island of Cyprus is referred to as Turkish, and the greater southern part of the Island is referred to as Greek (Republic of Cyprus). Metaquotes is headquartered south of the DMZ in the Republic. Based on my research, the basis for blacklisting is the fact that the Republic "doesn't tax enough." Totally F'in absurd.
Yes. That's why I terminated my Seller account a while ago. Crony corporate bankers in the U.S. subscribe to non-government financial "associations" that blacklisted Cyprus. Interestingly, there are zero sanctions on Cyprus and in fact, the U.S. contributes to the national defense of Cyprus. The northern part of the Island of Cyprus is referred to as Turkish, and the greater southern part of the Island is referred to as Greek (Republic of Cyprus). Metaquotes is headquartered south of the DMZ in the Republic. Based on my research, the basis for blacklisting is the fact that the Republic "doesn't tax enough." Totally F'in absurd.
Jerome Alan Wood #:
There must be some hope for the little guys getting started. I have contacted another seller from the U.S. but he is likely over the 3000 threshold to be able to do wire transfers. Thanks for the response Ryan.
There must be some hope for the little guys getting started. I have contacted another seller from the U.S. but he is likely over the 3000 threshold to be able to do wire transfers. Thanks for the response Ryan.
You're welcome, Jerome.
That, of course, assumes that the bankers won't investigate the source of funds. Every time that I've literally walked into a bank and deposited more than a couple thousand dollars, the in-person investigation began. Frankly, my company and I can do without the potential headache.
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