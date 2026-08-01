Experts: GoldLondonBreakout

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GoldLondonBreakout:

Locks in the Asian session range on XAUUSD, then places an OCO breakout pair (BuyStop/SellStop) for the London open, with ATR-based stops and risk-percent position sizing. No indicators, no discretion — the range is measured, not guessed.

GoldLondonBreakout

Author: Adeolu Kayode Gbadebo

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