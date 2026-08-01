Mismatch of position volume, trying to fix [#29894166 sell 0.01 CADCHF 0.57620]
Hi, can anyone help with this synchronization issue? I got my terminal up and running with VPS on July 29 and subscribed to a provider, but I stumbled around a bit. The signal provider trades a lot and he was trading while I was setting things up. Now it seems I have a position that he's no longer holding, although I can't see it in his closed trades. I don't know what's going on, but because of this mismatch the subscription is disabled and synch is shut down. At the time I had not yet checked the box in Tools > Signals "Synchronize positions without confirmations". So here's my question: at 5 pm Sunday EST when the markets open, if I enable the signal subscription and check that box, will my position that is a mismatch automatically be closed and I'll have my synch with the provider restored? Or should I manually close that position? Thanks in advance.
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TheMamspoker mamp:
Hi, can anyone help with this synchronization issue? I got my terminal up and running with VPS on July 29 and subscribed to a provider, but I stumbled around a bit. The signal provider trades a lot and he was trading while I was setting things up. Now it seems I have a position that he's no longer holding, although I can't see it in his closed trades. I don't know what's going on, but because of this mismatch the subscription is disabled and synch is shut down. At the time I had not yet checked the box in Tools > Signals "Synchronize positions without confirmations". So here's my question: at 5 pm Sunday EST when the markets open, if I enable the signal subscription and check that box, will my position that is a mismatch automatically be closed and I'll have my synch with the provider restored? Or should I manually close that position? Thanks in advance.
Hi, can anyone help with this synchronization issue? I got my terminal up and running with VPS on July 29 and subscribed to a provider, but I stumbled around a bit. The signal provider trades a lot and he was trading while I was setting things up. Now it seems I have a position that he's no longer holding, although I can't see it in his closed trades. I don't know what's going on, but because of this mismatch the subscription is disabled and synch is shut down. At the time I had not yet checked the box in Tools > Signals "Synchronize positions without confirmations". So here's my question: at 5 pm Sunday EST when the markets open, if I enable the signal subscription and check that box, will my position that is a mismatch automatically be closed and I'll have my synch with the provider restored? Or should I manually close that position? Thanks in advance.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Sergey Golubev, 2020.02.27 05:53
MetaTrader 4 Help → Signals → Signal Subscribers
and
MetaTrader 5 Help → Trading Signals and Copy Trading → How to Subscribe to a Signal
- Synchronize positions without confirmations – automatic synchronization without additional confirmation. When subscribing to a signal, trading states of the Subscriber's and Provider's accounts are synchronized. This can be a primary synchronization when activating the subscription or a re-synchronization during copying.
If pending orders or non-signal positions (opened manually or by an Expert Advisor) are detected at the Subscriber's account during synchronization, the dialog offering to close the positions and remove the orders is displayed. If during the initial synchronization, a provider account has floating (unfixed) profit, a user will see a dialog window offering to wait for better conditions to start copying. In both cases, synchronization is not performed and copying of signals is stopped until the user makes the decision by clicking the appropriate dialog button.
If the platform is working around the clock without constant external control (for example, runs on VPS), confirmation requests to perform synchronization are left unanswered and thus can prevent signals from being copied. When this option is enabled, synchronization is always performed automatically without the need for Subscriber's confirmation.
- If there are custom positions/orders, they are left on the account, while the system starts/proceeds copying the Provider's trades.
- If the Provider has a floating profit, the platform does not wait for better entry conditions and starts copying immediately.
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