Anyone else using the built in MT5 VPS?
I've been using the built in MT5 VPS for a while because it's simple to set up and keeps my platform running without leaving my PC on all the time.
Just wondering if anyone has compared it with other lower cost VPS options. Did you notice any real difference in reliability or latency, or did you end up sticking with the MT5 VPS?
i used it for awhile, and the only reason i went back to the traditional vps was due to increasing the number of terminals that i had to use; whereas i could only use the 1 terminal on the mt5 vps; when i could double my cost for a traditional vps and have virtually unlimited number of terminals on there instead. I, even, chose to sacrifice activations to make the move as that was preferable to buying 4 extra mt5 vps's.
but while i used the mt5 vps it was VERY convenient to monitor everything from the same mt5 terminal. i only had to remember which profile i was on at the time, and save the vps profile each time i changed something -- after i migrated the new settings to the vps. And then double checked that i wasnt on the vps profile if i intended to use the same terminal for anything else -- such as coding.EDIT: as for reliability and latency. There has been a few threads on the forum where users had issues from time to time. But i never had any issues with it. latency from broker to the vps was greatly improved, altho i never recorded any improvements to trade executions. And i have not had any negative effects to trade execution times after the change back to the traditional vps, either.
ive used it and it worked just fine and very clean having it all onboard
i will be using it again soon
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I've been using the built in MT5 VPS for a while because it's simple to set up and keeps my platform running without leaving my PC on all the time.
Just wondering if anyone has compared it with other lower cost VPS options. Did you notice any real difference in reliability or latency, or did you end up sticking with the MT5 VPS?