Refund

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I want to refund this program I mistakenly bought it
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You guys took a double payment from me of $1699. They were taken from 2 different accounts. Please help me
 
Venter.jan777 #:
You guys took a double payment from me of $1699. They were taken from 2 different accounts. Please help me

Only the Service Desk can help with financial issues:

 
Did you activate it?
 
Eleni Anna Branou #:

Only the Service Desk can help with financial issues:

I have sent a few messages already in the past 3 days but I am still waiting for a response
 
Venter.jan777 #:
I have sent a few messages already in the past 3 days but I am still waiting for a response
Since its the weekend, you must wait a little longer, the Service Desk usually replied within a week.
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