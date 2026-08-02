Refund
I want to refund this program I mistakenly bought it
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IMG_2356.png 330 kb
You guys took a double payment from me of $1699. They were taken from 2 different accounts. Please help me
Venter.jan777 #:
You guys took a double payment from me of $1699. They were taken from 2 different accounts. Please help me
You guys took a double payment from me of $1699. They were taken from 2 different accounts. Please help me
Only the Service Desk can help with financial issues:
Did you activate it?
Eleni Anna Branou #:I have sent a few messages already in the past 3 days but I am still waiting for a response
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