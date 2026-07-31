Indicators: Trade Journal and Performance Analytics Dashboard
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Trade Journal and Performance Analytics Dashboard:
A lightweight on-chart dashboard that reads your closed trade history and shows win rate, profit factor, streaks, and an equity curve — no strategy inputs, just your own numbers, refreshed automatically.
Author: Adeolu Kayode Gbadebo