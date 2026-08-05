i made alot on demo but i deleted the account i want a report on it! help!!
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Umm... If your single day of trading is not repeatable, and it occurred in a demo account having "holy grail" trade execution, it wouldn't prove much.
[Y]ou guys are so negative its about the repport im not trying to be negative but if good happeans id like to ride the wave beside im not denying it was demo but its a taste of that level...
Anyway... As you can't log into the deleted demo account and you didn't download a trading report beforehand, it's gone. The only workaround is to attempt to demo trade the same strategy again in another demo accouI Hi
I have the profile still it just the demo mini account is gone they might have it in archives or something... true but that's not my goal at the moment if it happens it happens! I just think it will be a while, guess it would be a work in progress to try and repeat it
As proof i did that also...i want more proof then just a screen shot
I have the profile still it just the demo mini account is gone they might have it in archives or something... true but that's not my goal at the moment if it happens it happens! I just think it will be a while, guess it would be a work in progress to try and repeat it
Although you might have old charts (chr files) in your Profiles==>deleted folder, my understanding is that you can't "Show trade history" on a chart with the actual trade history of the account.
If you were trading manually and can't remember exactly how, retrieving an old chart might help you remember.
As proof you max lotted gold 🤣🤣 and got lucky .Please refrain from real trading until you get your bearings . I once made 300,000 faketicious dollars when the Russian rouble Vs the dollar was like bitcoin . You achieved nothing that is not being nasty it is just basing you in reality.
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