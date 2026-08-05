i made alot on demo but i deleted the account i want a report on it! help!!

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so basically i was trading as usual and it seemed like the stars aligned... anyways i started with 100k and by the end of the day i had 1,275,000... yeah first time doing that so my problem i delelted or removed the account and all i have left is screenshots i wanted to know if i could get a report or if some one should know...
 
Ok it was a demo so who cares  !! . Why would you need to report it ? 
 
Victor Paul Hamilton #:
Ok it was a demo so who cares  !! . Why would you need to report it ? 
As proof i did that also...i want more proof then just a screen shot
 
To know if its possible too
 
Ayaan Ahmed #:
To know if its possible too
Umm... If your single day of trading is not repeatable, and it occurred in a demo account having "holy grail" trade execution, it wouldn't prove much.
 
Ryan L Johnson #:
Umm... If your single day of trading is not repeatable, and it occurred in a demo account having "holy grail" trade execution, it wouldn't prove much.
you guys are so negative its about the repport im not trying to be negative but if good happeans id like to ride the  wave beside im not denying it was demo but its a taste of that level...
 
Ayaan Ahmed #:
[Y]ou guys are so negative its about the repport im not trying to be negative but if good happeans id like to ride the  wave beside im not denying it was demo but its a taste of that level...
Anyway... As you can't log into the deleted demo account and you didn't download a trading report beforehand, it's gone. The only workaround is to attempt to demo trade the same strategy again in another demo account.
 
Ryan L Johnson #:
Anyway... As you can't log into the deleted demo account and you didn't download a trading report beforehand, it's gone. The only workaround is to attempt to demo trade the same strategy again in another demo accouI Hi

I have the profile still it just the demo mini account is gone they might have it in archives or something... true but that's not my goal at the moment if it happens it happens! I just think it will be a while, guess it would be a work in progress to try and repeat it

 
Ayaan Ahmed #:
As proof i did that also...i want more proof then just a screen shot
As proof you max lotted gold 🤣🤣 and got lucky .Please refrain from real trading until you get your bearings . I once made 300,000 faketicious dollars when the Russian rouble Vs the dollar was like bitcoin . You achieved nothing that is not being nasty it is just basing you in reality. 
 
Ayaan Ahmed #:

I have the profile still it just the demo mini account is gone they might have it in archives or something... true but that's not my goal at the moment if it happens it happens! I just think it will be a while, guess it would be a work in progress to try and repeat it

Although you might have old charts (chr files) in your Profiles==>deleted folder, my understanding is that you can't "Show trade history" on a chart with the actual trade history of the account.

If you were trading manually and can't remember exactly how, retrieving an old chart might help you remember.

 
Victor Paul Hamilton #:
As proof you max lotted gold 🤣🤣 and got lucky .Please refrain from real trading until you get your bearings . I once made 300,000 faketicious dollars when the Russian rouble Vs the dollar was like bitcoin . You achieved nothing that is not being nasty it is just basing you in reality. 
im not saying it was the best way but its an achievement none the less... you understand where im comming from right im not trying to prove that its the ultimate way or something i just want to say i was here with legit proof!
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