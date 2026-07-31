Indicators: Session Scalping Zones
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Session Scalping Zones:
Session-Based Scalping Indicator for MetaTrader 5. It automatically marks the Asian session high and low, then generates scalping signals at the London open when price breaks or retests those levels. The indicator draws dynamic session ranges, sends alerts and push notifications, and includes optional trend, volume and time filters. Works on M1, M5 and M15 charts for any symbol.
Author: Phan Van Khoa