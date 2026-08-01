How do you backtest your gold EAs?

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Total voters: 8
 
My question is why people build EA's to trade only gold
 

I only trust backtests using “Every tick based on real ticks” in MT5.
Default tick modelling often looks much better than what happens in live trading, especially on XAUUSD.

My usual workflow is:

  • Backtest with Every tick based on real ticks
  • Test over multiple years
  • Check different brokers and spreads
  • Then validate everything on a demo or prop account before going live.

If an EA can’t survive real tick testing, I don’t consider it production-ready.

I’ve been developing a breakout EA for XAUUSD with this testing approach. If anyone is interested, you can check my profile for more details.


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