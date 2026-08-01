How do you backtest your gold EAs?
I only trust backtests using “Every tick based on real ticks” in MT5.
Default tick modelling often looks much better than what happens in live trading, especially on XAUUSD.
My usual workflow is:
- Backtest with Every tick based on real ticks
- Test over multiple years
- Check different brokers and spreads
- Then validate everything on a demo or prop account before going live.
If an EA can’t survive real tick testing, I don’t consider it production-ready.
I’ve been developing a breakout EA for XAUUSD with this testing approach. If anyone is interested, you can check my profile for more details.
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register