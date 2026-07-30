cant log in and my password is correct

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i use mql5 on different mt5s but it stopped working and my password is correct. I cant change the password because that would ban my account. please has any one experienced this before?
 
Using more than 1 MQL5 accounts is not allowed, so I believe your problem may be caused by that.
 
Using several mql5.com accounts is not allowed. Both account banned.
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